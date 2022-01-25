CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Samford Bulldogs take on the Mercer Bears on 4-game skid

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Mercer Bears (12-8, 5-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (11-8, 1-6 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford heads into the matchup with Mercer after losing four straight games.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 at home. Samford ranks sixth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Jermaine Marshall paces the Bulldogs with 8.1 boards.

The Bears have gone 5-2 against SoCon opponents. Mercer has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bears won 83-80 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Felipe Haase led the Bears with 24 points, and Marshall led the Bulldogs with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ques Glover is averaging 17.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Samford.

Haase is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

