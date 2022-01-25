CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Sam Houston Bearkats play the Cal Baptist Lancers, aim for 6th straight victory

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-9, 7-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (12-7, 2-4 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Bearkats take on Cal Baptist.

The Lancers are 11-2 on their home court. Cal Baptist leads the WAC with 17.7 assists per game led by Taran Armstrong averaging 6.3.

The Bearkats are 7-1 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Armstrong is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 12.2 points. Daniel Akin is averaging 12.2 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Jaden Ray is averaging 8.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Bearkats. Savion Flagg is averaging 19.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

