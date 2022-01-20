Saint Peter’s visits Niagara following Thomasson’s 20-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-6, 4-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (8-8, 3-4 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-6, 4-1 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (8-8, 3-4 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Noah Thomasson scored 20 points in Niagara’s 72-63 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Purple Eagles have gone 3-2 in home games. Niagara has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Peacocks are 4-1 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson is averaging 9.4 points for the Purple Eagles. Marcus Hammond is averaging 15.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Matthew Lee is averaging 3.8 points for the Peacocks. Daryl Banks III is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

