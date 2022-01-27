Saint Peter’s hosts Manhattan following Perez’s 22-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (10-6, 3-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-7, 6-2 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Manhattan Jaspers (10-6, 3-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-7, 6-2 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Jose Perez scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 78-62 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Peacocks have gone 4-2 in home games. Saint Peter’s averages 65.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Jaspers are 3-4 in MAAC play. Manhattan ranks second in the MAAC scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Josh Roberts averaging 0.6.

The Peacocks and Jaspers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 39.3% and averaging 11.6 points for the Peacocks. KC Ndefo is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Perez is averaging 17.8 points and 5.1 assists for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.