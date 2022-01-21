Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Loyola Marymount (CA) following Scott’s 31-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-4, 2-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (8-7, 2-2 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-4, 2-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (8-7, 2-2 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Eli Scott scored 31 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 85-80 overtime win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Lions are 5-3 on their home court. Loyola Marymount (CA) is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Gaels are 2-1 against conference opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is third in the WCC scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Matthias Tass averaging 9.2.

The Lions and Gaels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Quintana averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Scott is averaging 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Tass is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.