CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Saint Louis faces George…

Saint Louis faces George Washington after Jimerson’s 31-point game

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

George Washington Colonials (6-11, 2-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (12-6, 3-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on the George Washington Colonials after Gibson Jimerson scored 31 points in Saint Louis’ 90-59 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Billikens are 9-3 on their home court. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 4.6.

The Colonials are 2-3 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Billikens and Colonials meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okoro is averaging 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Billikens. Jimerson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

James Bishop is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Colonials. Joe Bamisile is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

IRS takes steps to avoid tax return processing delays as filing season starts

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up