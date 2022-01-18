Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts George Washington after Bamisile’s 26-point game

George Washington Colonials (5-10, 1-2 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-8, 1-3 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Colonials (5-10, 1-2 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-8, 1-3 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Joe Bamisile scored 26 points in George Washington’s 77-76 win against the George Mason Patriots.

The Hawks have gone 5-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonials have gone 1-2 against A-10 opponents. George Washington has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Hall is averaging 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Taylor Funk is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

James Bishop averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Bamisile is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

