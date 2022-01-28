CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Saint Joseph’s (PA) heads to Saint Bonaventure for conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-10, 3-5 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 3-2 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Hall and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks take on Jaren Holmes and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in A-10 play Saturday.

The Bonnies have gone 6-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Hawks are 3-5 against conference opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bonnies and Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and four assists for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Hall is averaging 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Hawks. Taylor Funk is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

