Saint John’s (NY) hosts Georgetown after Champagnie’s 27-point outing

Georgetown Hoyas (6-7, 0-2 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (10-5, 1-2 Big East) New York; Sunday, 4:30…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-7, 0-2 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (10-5, 1-2 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) plays the Georgetown Hoyas after Julian Champagnie scored 27 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 86-78 overtime loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Red Storm have gone 9-0 at home. Saint John’s (NY) ranks second in the Big East with 17.5 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 4.6.

The Hoyas are 0-2 against Big East opponents. Georgetown has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Storm and Hoyas meet Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Champagnie is averaging 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Red Storm. Alexander is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

Dante Harris is averaging 11 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hoyas. Aminu Mohammed is averaging 8.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 35.1% over the past 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.