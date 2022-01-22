CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Saint Francis (PA) hosts Sacred Heart following Watson’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 3:22 AM

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-13, 3-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-12, 2-5 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Alex Watson scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 98-59 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Red Flash are 3-3 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is eighth in the NEC shooting 31.6% from downtown, led by Myles Thompson shooting 44.2% from 3-point range.

The Pioneers are 3-4 against conference opponents. Sacred Heart ranks second in the NEC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

The Red Flash and Pioneers match up Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Land is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 9.8 points. Ramiir Dixon-Conover is averaging 10 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Tyler Thomas is averaging 18.3 points for the Pioneers. Aaron Clarke is averaging 15.4 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

