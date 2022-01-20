Saint Francis (PA) faces Cent. Conn. St., aims to break home slide

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-14, 2-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-12, 1-5 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday,…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-14, 2-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-12, 1-5 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on Cent. Conn. St. looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Red Flash have gone 2-3 at home. Saint Francis (PA) is third in the NEC scoring 69.8 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Blue Devils are 2-4 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Flash and Blue Devils match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Nigel Scantlebury is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Blue Devils. Ian Krishnan is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 57.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

