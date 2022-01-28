Saint Francis (BKN) hosts Wagner following Cubbage’s 21-point game

Wagner Seahawks (15-2, 9-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-14, 3-6 NEC) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks (15-2, 9-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-14, 3-6 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Michael Cubbage scored 21 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 71-66 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Terriers are 2-5 on their home court. Saint Francis (BKN) averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Seahawks are 9-0 against conference opponents. Wagner scores 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won 81-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Raekwon Rogers led the Seahawks with 22 points, and Patrick Emilien led the Terriers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emilien is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Alex Morales is averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Seahawks. Rogers is averaging 14.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 77.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

