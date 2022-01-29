CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Saint Bonaventure takes home win streak into matchup with Saint Joseph’s (PA)

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:22 AM

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-10, 3-5 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-5, 3-2 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -11; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Bonnies are 6-1 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure is seventh in the A-10 scoring 70.0 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Hawks are 3-5 against conference opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is the A-10 leader with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Hall averaging 5.9.

The Bonnies and Hawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lofton is averaging 12.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bonnies. Jalen Adaway is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Taylor Funk is averaging 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Hall is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

