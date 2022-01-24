CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Saddler carries Southern over…

Saddler carries Southern over Mississippi Valley St. 100-72

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 11:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Saddler had a career-high 21 points as Southern easily beat Mississippi Valley State 100-72 on Monday night.

Saddler shot 10 for 12 from the field. He added seven assists.

Brion Whitley had 19 points and seven rebounds for Southern (11-8, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Isaiah Rollins added 17 points. Brendon Brooks had 12 points.

Tyrone Lyons, who led the Jaguars in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Southern is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Southern posted a season-high 25 assists.

Kadar Waller scored a season-high 20 points for the Delta Devils (1-17, 1-7), who have now lost five consecutive games. Caleb Hunter added 15 points. Devin Gordon had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Cyber workforce ranks among least diverse segments of federal government

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up