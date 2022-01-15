CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Sacred Heart takes down…

Sacred Heart takes down Fairleigh Dickinson 77-71

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored 24 points and Nico Galette had a double-double and Sacred Heart beat Fairleigh Dickinson 77-71 on Saturday.

Aaron Clarke scored 21 points and Galette finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sacred Heart (6-10, 2-2 Northeast Conference) ended a two-game skid which included a forfeit loss to Wagner.

The Pioneers led the entire second half.

John Square Jr. scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Devon Dunn scored 17 off the bench, Brandon Rush scored 10 and Anquan Hill and Joe Munden Jr. each grabbed nine rebounds for the Knights (1-11, 2-3)

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP— https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Joint Chiefs chairman and Marine Corps chief have COVID-19

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up