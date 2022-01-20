Sacred Heart plays Mount St. Mary’s after Thomas’ 21-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-12, 3-3 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-12, 2-4 NEC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-12, 3-3 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-12, 2-4 NEC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Tanner Thomas scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 74-66 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Mountaineers are 3-4 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Pioneers are 3-3 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mountaineers and Pioneers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is averaging 13 points and 4.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Nana Opoku is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Tyler Thomas is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 19.1 points. Nico Galette is shooting 44.4% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

