ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » S. Carolina looks to…

S. Carolina looks to end streak vs Vandy

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 12:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Carolina (9-4, 0-1) vs. Vanderbilt (9-4, 1-0)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt looks to extend South Carolina’s conference losing streak to five games. South Carolina’s last SEC win came against the Georgia Bulldogs 91-70 on Feb. 27, 2021. Vanderbilt is coming off a 75-74 win at Arkansas in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: South Carolina’s Erik Stevenson, James Reese V and Jermaine Couisnard have combined to score 37 percent of all Gamecocks points this season, though that figure has fallen to 26 percent over the last five games.EFFICIENT ERIK: Stevenson has connected on 29.3 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Vanderbilt is 6-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 3-4 when falling shy of that total. South Carolina is 6-0 when it puts up 75 or more points and 3-4 on the year, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Commodores are 6-0 when they score at least 75 points and 3-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Gamecocks are 6-0 when they score at least 75 points and 3-4 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vanderbilt defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 30th-highest rate in the country. South Carolina has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranked 294th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up