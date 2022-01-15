CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Rutgers rides Harper’s 31 points to 70-59 win over Maryland

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 4:54 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored a career-high 31 points shooting 6 for 8 from 3-point range and Rutgers turned it around in the second half to beat Maryland 70-59 on Saturday.

It was Rutgers’ (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten Conference) first road win of the season. The Scarlet Knights hadn’t won away from Piscataway, N.J., since March 6, 2020 when they beat Minnesota.

Harper finished 10-for-16 shooting overall, Paul Mulcahy scored 15, shooting 6 for 8, and Clifford Omoruyi grabbed 10 rebounds.

Maryland (9-8, 1-5) has lost four of its last five games. Eric Ayala scored 13 points, Donta Scott scored 12 and Hakim Hart 10.

Harper made consecutive 3s to give Rutgers a 55-51 lead and the Scarlet Knights never trailed again, going on a 21-8 run over the final 5:16 to close it out. The Terrapins managed just 21 points in the second half. Harper alone scored 20 after the break.

Scott buried a 3 in the first half to give Maryland a 23-21 lead with 7:22 before halftime. The basket ignited an 18-7 Terrapins run and they went to the locker room up 38-27.

Up next for Rutgers is a home game against Iowa on Wednesday. Maryland travels to Michigan to face the Wolverines on Tuesday.

