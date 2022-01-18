Rutgers plays Iowa after Harper’s 31-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes after Ron Harper Jr. scored 31 points in Rutgers’ 70-59 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 9-1 at home. Rutgers ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 16.3 assists per game led by Paul Mulcahy averaging 4.7.

The Hawkeyes are 3-3 against conference opponents. Iowa scores 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 7.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Keegan Murray is shooting 59.7% and averaging 23.9 points for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.



