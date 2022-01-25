Rutgers hosts Maryland after Scott’s 25-point game

Maryland Terrapins (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-7, 5-3 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Maryland Terrapins (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-7, 5-3 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -4; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Donta Scott scored 25 points in Maryland’s 81-65 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 10-1 in home games. Rutgers averages 67.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Terrapins are 2-6 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Scott averaging 5.1.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights won the last matchup 70-59 on Jan. 15. Ron Harper Jr. scored 31 points points to help lead the Scarlet Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Geo Baker is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Eric Ayala is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 15.9 points. Scott is shooting 49.6% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.