Rush leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Mount St. Mary’s after 21-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-12, 4-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-16, 2-6 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-12, 4-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-16, 2-6 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Brandon Rush scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 79-75 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Knights are 0-5 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson is ninth in the NEC with 17.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Anquan Hill averaging 3.1.

The Mountaineers are 4-4 against NEC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Knights and Mountaineers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rush is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Knights. Devon Dunn is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Malik Jefferson is averaging 7.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Josh Reaves is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

