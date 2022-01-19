CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Rucker scores 25 to lift Army past American 76-66

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 9:28 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker scored 25 points and Matt Dove scored 14 and Army beat American 76-66 on Wednesday night for its fifth-straight win.

Chris Mann added 11 points and Josh Caldwell added 10 points and had seven rebounds for the Black Knights (11-8, 5-2 Patriot League),

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 15 points for the Eagles (5-11, 1-3). Elijah Stephens scored 13 and Connor Nelson 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

