Rucker scores 22 to carry Army over Lehigh 77-55

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 9:00 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker had 22 points as Army routed Lehigh 77-55 on Friday.

Aaron Duhart had 11 points for Army (9-6, 3-0 Patriot League). Charlie Peterson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Keith Higgins Jr had 13 points for the Mountain Hawks (4-11, 2-1). Evan Taylor added 13 points. Dominic Parolin had 10 points.

