Rucker lifts Army past Bucknell 96-89

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 10:03 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Rucker scored 21 points and Aaron Duhart scored 20 and Army beat Bucknell 96-89 on Tuesday night.

Josh Caldwell had 16 points and Charlie Peterson added 13 for the Black Knights (8-6, 2-0 Patriot League). Army led 50-49 at halftime which were first-half season highs in scoring for both teams.

Andrew Funk scored 28 points for the Bison (3-11, 0-2). Jake van der Heijden scored a career-high 20 points and Andre Screen scored 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

