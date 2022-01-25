CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Rollins scores 25 to…

Rollins scores 25 to lead Toledo over Buffalo 86-75

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Toledo extended its win streak to seven games, beating Buffalo 86-75 on Tuesday night.

Rollins shot 13 for 16 from the line. Setric Millner Jr. had 13 points for Toledo (16-4, 8-1 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate added 13 points and three blocks. Ra’Heim Moss had 12 points and six assists.

Jeenathan Williams had 24 points for the Bulls (10-7, 4-3), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Ronaldo Segu added 11 points. Josh Mballa had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Cyber workforce ranks among least diverse segments of federal government

TSP completes 15-month financial systems modernization, replacing legacy IT

White House sees chance to design ‘new user experiences’ through zero trust strategy

3 takeaways from FITARA 13

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up