Rollins scores 24 to lift Toledo past Ball St. 83-70

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 9:42 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and JT Shumate scored 16 points and blocked four shots and Toledo beat Ball State 83-70 on Tuesday night.

Setric Millner Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds and RayJ Dennis had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets (14-4, 6-1 Mid-American Conference), which earned their fifth straight win and seventh in their last eight.

Payton Sparks scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Miryne Thomas scored 13 with seven rebounds, Luke Bumbalough scored 12 and Tyler Cochran scored 12 with 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (7-10, 2-4).

