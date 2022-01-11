CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Rollins scores 22 to lift Toledo past Miami (Ohio) 75-72

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 10:57 PM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 22 points as Toledo narrowly beat Miami (Ohio) 75-72 on Tuesday night.

Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points for Toledo (12-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate added 17 points. RayJ Dennis had 11 points.

Mekhi Lairy had 17 points and seven assists for the RedHawks (7-7, 1-2). Dae Dae Grant added 16 points. Dalonte Brown had 14 points and eight rebounds. Precious Ayah had a career-high six blocks plus six points and eight rebounds.

