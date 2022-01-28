CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Rollins lifts Toledo over Akron 84-76

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 9:29 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 21 points as Toledo won its eighth straight game, getting past Akron 84-76 on Friday night.

Ra’Heim Moss added 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Rockets.

RayJ Dennis had 17 points for Toledo (17-4, 9-1 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate added 12 points.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 18 points for the Zips (13-6, 6-3), whose four-game winning streak ended. Enrique Freeman added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Mikal Dawson had 14 points and seven rebounds.

