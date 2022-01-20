Rogers, Siena Saints square off against the Manhattan Jaspers

Siena Saints (6-6, 3-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (9-5, 2-3 MAAC) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jose…

Siena Saints (6-6, 3-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (9-5, 2-3 MAAC)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Perez and the Manhattan Jaspers host Colby Rogers and the Siena Saints in MAAC action.

The Jaspers have gone 4-2 in home games. Manhattan has a 4-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Saints are 3-1 against conference opponents. Siena is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Jaspers won 77-72 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Anthony Nelson led the Jaspers with 24 points, and Rogers led the Saints with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Rogers averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Jackson Stormo is shooting 59.3% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

