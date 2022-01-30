CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Rogers scores 27 to…

Rogers scores 27 to lift Siena over Quinnipiac 85-76

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 6:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Colby Rogers had a career-high 27 points as Siena topped Quinnipiac 85-76 on Sunday.

Rogers made 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Saints (8-8, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Stormo had 17 points and four blocks. Anthony Gaines added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Jared Billups had 10 points.

Kevin Marfo had 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Bobcats (11-8, 6-5). Dezi Jones added 14 points. Matt Balanc had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

Most TSP returns dip to start the new year

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

Why NASA has a crucial need to transform itself from the agency of the 80s

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up