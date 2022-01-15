CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Rogers scores 22, Wagner beats St. Francis Brooklyn

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Raekwon Rogers scored 22 points and Wagner ran its winning streak to six games with an 81-76 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday.

Will Martinez added 18 points for the Seahawks (9-2, 3-0 Northeast Conference). Elijah Ford had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Patrick Emilien led the Terriers (4-12, 1-4) with 23 points. Michael Cubbage scored 13 points. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 12.

