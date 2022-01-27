CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Rogers lifts Wagner past…

Rogers lifts Wagner past St. Francis (Pa.) 69-54

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Raekwon Rogers recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Wagner to a 69-54 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Thursday night, the Seahawks’ 10th consecutive victory.

Alex Morales had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Wagner (13-2, 7-0 Northeast Conference). DeLonnie Hunt added 12 points.

Myles Thompson had 11 points for the Red Flash (7-13, 3-6). Marlon Hargis added 10 points and Mark Flagg had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash on the season. Wagner defeated St. Francis 72-64 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up