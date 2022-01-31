CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Rode scores 13 to…

Rode scores 13 to carry Liberty over Kennesaw St. 65-50

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 9:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Rode registered 13 points and eight rebounds as Liberty beat Kennesaw State 65-50 on Monday night.

Darius McGhee had 16 points for Liberty (15-7, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Shiloh Robinson added 14 points. Blake Preston had 10 points.

Keegan McDowell, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Flames, had 3 points. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

After Liberty outscored Kennesaw State 36-21 in the first half, both teams scored 29 in the second as the road team clinched the victory. The Owls’ 21 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Spencer Rodgers had 10 points for the Owls (9-12, 4-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up