Roddy scores 14 to lead Colorado St. past Air Force 73-53

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 5:16 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy registered 14 points and nine rebounds as Colorado State routed Air Force 73-53 on Saturday.

Isaiah Stevens had 18 points for Colorado State (15-1, 5-1 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. John Tonje added 15 points. Isaiah Rivera had seven rebounds.

Jake Heidbreder had 16 points for the Falcons (9-8, 2-4). A.J. Walker added 13 points. Ethan Taylor had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Rams swept the Falcons this season. Then ranked No. 20, Colorado State defeated Air Force 67-59 on Jan. 4. The Rams are off to their best start after 16 games in school history.

