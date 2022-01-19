CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Rocak leads UCSD against Long Beach State after 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Long Beach State Beach (6-9, 2-1 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (8-8, 2-3 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the Long Beach State Beach after Toni Rocak scored 20 points in UCSD’s 79-56 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Tritons have gone 6-0 at home. UCSD is fourth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Beach are 2-1 in conference matchups. Long Beach State ranks fifth in the Big West with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 4.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Kosakowski averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Bryce Pope is shooting 45.7% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for UCSD.

Colin Slater is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 12.1 points. Joel Murray is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

