Robinson, Western Carolina Catamounts host the Wofford Terriers

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

Wofford Terriers (10-7, 2-3 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-9, 2-2 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces Wofford in a matchup of SoCon teams.

The Catamounts have gone 5-1 in home games. Western Carolina is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Terriers are 2-3 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is third in the SoCon allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Catamounts. Nick Robinson is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Max Klesmit is averaging 15.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

