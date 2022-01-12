Robertson and the Portland Pilots take on conference foe San Diego

Portland Pilots (9-6) at San Diego Toreros (8-7, 1-1 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San…

Portland Pilots (9-6) at San Diego Toreros (8-7, 1-1 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Robertson and the Portland Pilots visit Marcellus Earlington and the San Diego Toreros on Thursday.

The Toreros are 4-2 in home games. San Diego is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pilots are 3-3 on the road. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC scoring 27.6 points per game in the paint led by Chris Austin averaging 2.7.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earlington is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Toreros. Bryce Monroe is averaging 5.3 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Robertson is shooting 38.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Pilots. Austin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

