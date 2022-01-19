CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Roberts, Mast lead Bradley…

Roberts, Mast lead Bradley past Drake 83-71

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 11:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Terry Roberts had 18 points and Rienk Mast scored 17 and grabbed eight rebounds and Bradley beat Drake 83-71 on Wednesday night.

Connor Hickman chipped in 15 points and Ville Tahvanainen 11 for Bradley (9-10, 3-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

Tucker DeVries had 17 points for the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-2). Garrett Sturtz added 15 points and eight rebounds and Roman Penn scored 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up