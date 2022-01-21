Roberts leads Stony Brook against Albany (NY) after 25-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-6, 3-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-10, 3-2 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday,…

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-6, 3-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-10, 3-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Anthony Roberts scored 25 points in Stony Brook’s 74-71 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Great Danes have gone 3-3 at home. Albany (NY) is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seawolves are 3-1 in America East play. Stony Brook has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Vondre Perry is averaging 13.4 points for the Great Danes. Jamel Horton is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Tykei Greene is averaging 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Seawolves. Jahlil Jenkins is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Seawolves: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

