Robert Morris plays Milwaukee in conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Milwaukee Panthers (7-13, 5-6 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-16, 1-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Robert Morris in Horizon action Thursday.

The Colonials are 2-6 on their home court. Robert Morris allows 77.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-6 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee gives up 70.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 77-69 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Patrick Baldwin Jr. led the Panthers with 26 points, and Rasheem Dunn led the Colonials with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 assists. Kahliel Spear is shooting 55.8% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

DeAndre Gholston is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15.6 points. Josh Thomas is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

