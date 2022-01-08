Robert Morris looks to end streak vs Ft. Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne (6-7, 2-3) vs. Robert Morris (2-12, 0-5) UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Purdue Fort Wayne (6-7, 2-3) vs. Robert Morris (2-12, 0-5)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne looks to extend Robert Morris’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Robert Morris’ last Horizon win came against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 88-82 on Feb. 12, 2021. Purdue Fort Wayne got past Youngstown State by 10 on the road in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Robert Morris’ Kahliel Spear has averaged 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds while Enoch Cheeks has put up eight points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Jalon Pipkins has put up 13.6 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Colonials have allowed only 73.6 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 83.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 33.8 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Robert Morris is 0-11 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

STREAK STATS: Robert Morris has scored 70.3 points per game and allowed 75.7 over a three-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris is ranked second in the Horizon with an average of 70.9 possessions per game. The fast-paced Colonials have pushed that total to 72 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.