Robert Morris hosts Wright State following Holden’s 20-point game

Wright State Raiders (8-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-13, 0-6 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Tanner Holden scored 20 points in Wright State’s 72-58 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Colonials have gone 1-5 at home. Robert Morris ranks sixth in the Horizon with 12.6 assists per game led by Rasheem Dunn averaging 4.1.

The Raiders are 5-1 against conference opponents. Wright State averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when winning the turnover battle.

The Colonials and Raiders square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Colonials. Kahliel Spear is averaging 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Trey Calvin is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 13.9 points. Holden is averaging 17.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

