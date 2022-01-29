Robert Morris hosts Green Bay after Spear’s 25-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (4-15, 3-7 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-16, 2-9 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (4-15, 3-7 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-16, 2-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on the Green Bay Phoenix after Kahliel Spear scored 25 points in Robert Morris’ 77-53 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Colonials have gone 3-6 at home. Robert Morris is seventh in the Horizon scoring 70.1 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Phoenix are 3-7 in Horizon play. Green Bay has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Phoenix won the last meeting 70-58 on Dec. 3. Emmanuel Ansong scored 23 points to help lead the Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III is averaging 10.4 points for the Colonials. Spear is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Lucas Stieber is averaging 5.6 points and four assists for the Phoenix. Kamari McGee is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

