Rishwain lifts San Francisco past Pepperdine 71-45

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Julian Rishwain had a season-high 20 points as San Francisco easily defeated Pepperdine 71-45 on Saturday.

Yauhen Massalski had 12 points and 10 rebounds for San Francisco (16-4, 3-2 West Coast Conference). Jamaree Bouyea added 11 points and six rebounds. Gabe Stefanini had 10 points.

The Waves shot just 28.3% from the field, the worst mark by a San Francisco opponent this season.

Pepperdine totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Mike Mitchell Jr. had 11 points for the Waves (6-15, 0-6), who have now lost six consecutive games. Carson Basham added 11 points. Jade’ Smith had seven rebounds.

Jan Zidek, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Waves, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

