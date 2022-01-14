CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Is It Normal? podcast | Smithsonian gets new schedule | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Rigoni scores 17 to lead Quinnipiac past Rider 77-70 in OT

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 9:52 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Rigoni registered 17 points as Quinnipiac beat Rider 77-70 in overtime on Friday night.

The score was tied at 68 with 2:24 remaining in overtime before Quinnipiac put the game away with a 9-2 run.

Matt Balanc also had 17 points for the Bobcats.

Allen Powell had 17 points for the Broncs (5-9, 1-3). Mervin James added 17 points and eight rebounds. Dimencio Vaughn had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

