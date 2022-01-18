Rider faces Quinnipiac for conference showdown

Rider Broncs (5-10, 1-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-6, 4-3 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Matt…

Rider Broncs (5-10, 1-4 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-6, 4-3 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Balanc and the Quinnipiac Bobcats host Dimencio Vaughn and the Rider Broncs.

The Bobcats have gone 6-2 at home. Quinnipiac is seventh in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Kevin Marfo leads the Bobcats with 10.2 boards.

The Broncs have gone 1-4 against MAAC opponents. Rider is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bobcats and Broncs face off Wednesday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Balanc is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Vaughn is averaging 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Broncs: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

