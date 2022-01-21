Richmond visits La Salle following Gilyard’s 31-point showing

Richmond Spiders (11-7, 2-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (6-9, 1-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Richmond Spiders (11-7, 2-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (6-9, 1-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits the La Salle Explorers after Jacob Gilyard scored 31 points in Richmond’s 83-70 win against the Fordham Rams.

The Explorers are 5-4 on their home court. La Salle is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spiders have gone 2-3 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is fourth in the A-10 scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Clifton Moore is shooting 50.9% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

Tyler Burton is averaging 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Spiders. Grant Golden is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

