Richmond plays conference rival VCU

VCU Rams (12-6, 5-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-7, 4-3 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

VCU Rams (12-6, 5-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-7, 4-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces VCU in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Spiders are 7-2 in home games. Richmond has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 5-2 in A-10 play. VCU is fifth in the A-10 scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by KeShawn Curry averaging 5.6.

The Spiders and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Gilyard is averaging 12.4 points, 6.2 assists and 3.4 steals for the Spiders. Tyler Burton is averaging 16.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Richmond.

Vince Williams is averaging 12.4 points, six rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rams. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.