Richardson carries Colgate over Loyola (Md.) 65-52

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 9:25 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tucker Richardson had 12 points and six rebounds as Colgate got past Loyola (Md.) 65-52 on Monday night.

Nelly Cummings had 10 points for Colgate (8-10, 4-1 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Ryan Moffatt had 12 rebounds.

Cam Spencer had 19 points and six rebounds for the Greyhounds (12-8, 6-3). Veljko Ilic added 10 points. Jaylin Andrews had nine rebounds.

