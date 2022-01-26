Rice visits Louisiana Tech following Archibald’s 27-point performance

Rice Owls (11-7, 4-3 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-4, 6-1 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (11-7, 4-3 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-4, 6-1 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the Rice Owls after Amorie Archibald scored 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 83-76 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 at home. Louisiana Tech is third in C-USA with 14.4 assists per game led by Cobe Williams averaging 3.7.

The Owls are 4-3 in conference matchups. Rice is the C-USA leader with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 5.7.

The Bulldogs and Owls meet Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenneth Lofton Jr. is scoring 16.7 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Archibald is averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Carl Pierre is averaging 15.4 points for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

